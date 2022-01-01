NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Home » College Basketball » Lofton's FTs boost Louisiana…

Lofton’s FTs boost Louisiana Tech past Western Kentucky

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 4:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. hit a pair of foul shots with five seconds left to lead Louisiana Tech to a 74-73 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday, the Bulldogs’ ninth consecutive home victory.

On the next possession for the Hilltoppers, Dayvion McKnight missed a 3-pointer.

Lofton had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs.

Cobe Williams had 18 points for Louisiana Tech (11-3, 2-0 Conference USA). Amorie Archibald added 17 points and eight rebounds. Keaston Willis had 11 points.

Louisiana Tech totaled 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Camron Justice had 22 points for the Hilltoppers (8-6, 0-1). Dayvion McKnight added 20 points and six rebounds. Josh Anderson had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up