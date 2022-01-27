CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Lofton, Williams lift Louisiana Tech over Rice 80-63

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 9:50 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Louisiana Tech defeated Rice 80-63 on Thursday night. Cobe Williams added 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Amorie Archibald chipped in 15.

Keaston Willis had 10 points for Louisiana Tech (16-4, 7-1 Conference USA).

Quincy Olivari had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Owls (11-8, 4-4). Mylyjael Poteat added 15 points. Max Fiedler had 10 rebounds.

