Lofton Jr. lifts Louisiana Tech past Southern Miss 76-62

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 5:16 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 23 points and Louisiana Tech cruised past Southern Miss 76-62 on Sunday for the stretched its win streak to seven games, defeating Southern Miss 76-62 on Sunday.

Keaston Willis had 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-3, 6-0 Conference USA). Cobe Williams added 12 points.

DeAndre Pinckney scored a career-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-11, 1-3). Tyler Stevenson tied a season high with 21 points and had 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Miss 80-57 last Thursday.

