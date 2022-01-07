Little Rock, La.-Lafeyette meet in conference play

Arkansas-Little Rock (6-8, 1-1) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-5, 3-0) Cajundome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes…

Arkansas-Little Rock (6-8, 1-1) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-5, 3-0)

Cajundome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Arkansas-Little Rock takes on Louisiana-Lafayette. Each team last saw action this past Thursday. Louisiana-Lafayette won at home over Arkansas State 83-77 in overtime, while Arkansas-Little Rock came up short in an 80-72 game at ULM.

STEPPING UP: Nikola Maric and Isaiah Palermo have led the Trojans. Maric has averaged 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while Palermo has put up 12.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Ragin’ Cajuns have been led by Theo Akwuba and Kobe Julien. Akwuba has averaged 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while Julien has put up 9.9 points per game.FIELD GOALS FOR NIKOLA: In 11 appearances this season, Arkansas-Little Rock’s Maric has shot 60 percent.

WINNING WHEN: The Ragin’ Cajuns are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 2-5 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Trojans are 5-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 1-8 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Little Rock has dropped its last five road games, scoring 66.2 points and allowing 83.6 points during those contests. Louisiana-Lafayette is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 70.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked first in the Sun Belt with an average of 73.2 possessions per game.

