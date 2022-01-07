ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Little Rock, La.-Lafeyette meet…

Little Rock, La.-Lafeyette meet in conference play

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arkansas-Little Rock (6-8, 1-1) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-5, 3-0)

Cajundome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Arkansas-Little Rock takes on Louisiana-Lafayette. Each team last saw action this past Thursday. Louisiana-Lafayette won at home over Arkansas State 83-77 in overtime, while Arkansas-Little Rock came up short in an 80-72 game at ULM.

STEPPING UP: Nikola Maric and Isaiah Palermo have led the Trojans. Maric has averaged 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while Palermo has put up 12.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Ragin’ Cajuns have been led by Theo Akwuba and Kobe Julien. Akwuba has averaged 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while Julien has put up 9.9 points per game.FIELD GOALS FOR NIKOLA: In 11 appearances this season, Arkansas-Little Rock’s Maric has shot 60 percent.

WINNING WHEN: The Ragin’ Cajuns are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 2-5 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Trojans are 5-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 1-8 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Little Rock has dropped its last five road games, scoring 66.2 points and allowing 83.6 points during those contests. Louisiana-Lafayette is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 70.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked first in the Sun Belt with an average of 73.2 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up