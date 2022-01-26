Lipscomb faces Jacksonville, aims to end road losing streak

Lipscomb Bisons (9-12, 2-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (11-7, 3-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb…

Lipscomb Bisons (9-12, 2-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (11-7, 3-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb will try to break its eight-game road slide when the Bisons take on Jacksonville.

The Dolphins are 8-0 on their home court. Jacksonville ranks seventh in the ASUN shooting 34.8% from downtown, led by George Pridgett shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bisons are 2-4 in conference games. Lipscomb gives up 80.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Dolphins and Bisons meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Davis is averaging 9.1 points for the Dolphins. Kevion Nolan is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Parker Hazen is averaging 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bisons. Trae Benham is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bisons: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

