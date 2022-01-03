Liberty, Stetson start conference play

Liberty (9-6, 0-0) vs. Stetson (6-7, 0-0) Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits Stetson…

Liberty (9-6, 0-0) vs. Stetson (6-7, 0-0)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits Stetson as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Liberty finished with 11 wins and two losses, while Stetson won seven games and lost nine.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Stetson’s Rob Perry has averaged 14.2 points and five rebounds while Chase Johnston has put up 12.8 points. For the Flames, Darius McGhee has averaged 21.9 points while Shiloh Robinson has put up 8.6 points and 4.3 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: McGhee has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Liberty field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Stetson is 0-5 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 6-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

WINNING WHEN: Liberty is a perfect 7-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Flames are 2-6 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

DID YOU KNOW: Liberty has committed a turnover on just 17.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Flames have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.

