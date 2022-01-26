Liberty hosts North Alabama following Blackmon’s 24-point game

North Alabama Lions (8-11, 1-5 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (13-6, 4-0 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (8-11, 1-5 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (13-6, 4-0 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits the Liberty Flames after Jamari Blackmon scored 24 points in North Alabama’s 67-65 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Flames have gone 8-0 in home games. Liberty is the top team in the ASUN shooting 39.1% from downtown, led by Blake Preston shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Lions are 1-5 in conference matchups. North Alabama has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flames and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius McGhee is averaging 23 points for the Flames. Shiloh Robinson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Daniel Ortiz is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lions. Blackmon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

