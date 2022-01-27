Liberty hosts North Alabama after Blackmon’s 24-point outing

North Alabama Lions (8-11, 1-5 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (13-6, 4-0 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Alabama Lions (8-11, 1-5 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (13-6, 4-0 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -14.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces the Liberty Flames after Jamari Blackmon scored 24 points in North Alabama’s 67-65 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Flames are 8-0 on their home court. Liberty scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The Lions are 1-5 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama averages 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius McGhee is scoring 23.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Flames. Shiloh Robinson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Daniel Ortiz is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.5 points. Blackmon is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

