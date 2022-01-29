Liberty hosts Jacksonville State following Adams’ 22-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-6, 7-0 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (14-6, 5-0 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-6, 7-0 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (14-6, 5-0 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits the Liberty Flames after Darian Adams scored 22 points in Jacksonville State’s 70-64 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Flames have gone 9-0 at home. Liberty is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks are 7-0 in conference matchups. Jacksonville State is the ASUN leader with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Brandon Huffman averaging 6.3.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius McGhee is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 22.8 points. Shiloh Robinson is shooting 66.0% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Adams is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.