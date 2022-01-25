Lewis leads No. 22 Marquette against Seton Hall after 20-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6, 6-3 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-7, 3-5 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30…

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6, 6-3 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-7, 3-5 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Marquette faces the Seton Hall Pirates after Justin Lewis scored 20 points in Marquette’s 75-64 victory against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Pirates are 8-2 in home games. Seton Hall is seventh in the Big East with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jared Rhoden averaging 5.4.

The Golden Eagles are 6-3 in conference matchups. Marquette leads the Big East with 17.7 assists. Tyler Kolek paces the Golden Eagles with 6.5.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won 73-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Darryl Morsell led the Golden Eagles with 26 points, and Bryce Aiken led the Pirates with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhoden is averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Pirates. Aiken is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Lewis is averaging 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Morsell is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

