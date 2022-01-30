Lewis leads No. 22 Marquette against No. 17 Providence after 33-point showing

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-6, 7-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (17-2, 7-1 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12:30 p.m.…

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-6, 7-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (17-2, 7-1 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Marquette takes on the No. 17 Providence Friars after Justin Lewis scored 33 points in Marquette’s 73-63 victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Friars are 12-0 in home games. Providence ranks eighth in the Big East with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ed Croswell averaging 1.8.

The Golden Eagles are 7-3 in Big East play. Marquette ranks second in the Big East with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lewis averaging 6.8.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won 88-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 5. Lewis led the Golden Eagles with 23 points, and Al Durham led the Friars with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durham is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 8.1 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games for Providence.

Tyler Kolek is averaging 6.4 points, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Eagles. Lewis is averaging 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 68.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

