Levi has triple-double; UTA beats Louisiana-Lafayette 83-73

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 11:15 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Javon Levi had a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Texas-Arlington to an 83-73 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday night.

Patrick Mwamba scored a career-high 22 points and had five assists for Texas-Arlington (8-8, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Nicolas Elame added 13 points and six rebounds. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had three blocks.

Kobe Julien tied a season high with 20 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-6, 3-1). Trajan Wesley added 13 points. Dou Gueye had 13 points.

