Lehigh takes on Loyola (MD) after Higgins’ 26-point showing

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-6, 4-1 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-11, 4-1 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Keith Higgins Jr. scored 26 points in Lehigh’s 97-64 victory against the Bucknell Bison.

The Mountain Hawks are 4-4 in home games. Lehigh is eighth in the Patriot with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Marques Wilson averaging 1.5.

The Greyhounds have gone 4-1 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) is sixth in the Patriot with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Golden Dike averaging 6.9.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Taylor is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Higgins is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Dike is averaging 4.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Cam Spencer is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Greyhounds: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

