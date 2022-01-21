CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Lehigh faces Boston University…

Lehigh faces Boston University after Taylor’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-12, 5-2 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (12-8, 3-4 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on the Boston University Terriers after Evan Taylor scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 69-61 victory over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Terriers have gone 5-3 in home games. Boston University has a 5-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Mountain Hawks are 5-2 in Patriot play. Lehigh has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Terriers and Mountain Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javante McCoy is averaging 16.7 points for the Terriers. Sukhmail Mathon is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Taylor is averaging 14.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up