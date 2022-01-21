Lehigh faces Boston University after Taylor’s 21-point showing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-12, 5-2 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (12-8, 3-4 Patriot) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-12, 5-2 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (12-8, 3-4 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on the Boston University Terriers after Evan Taylor scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 69-61 victory over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Terriers have gone 5-3 in home games. Boston University has a 5-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Mountain Hawks are 5-2 in Patriot play. Lehigh has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Terriers and Mountain Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javante McCoy is averaging 16.7 points for the Terriers. Sukhmail Mathon is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Taylor is averaging 14.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

