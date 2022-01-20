CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Lee scores 25 to…

Lee scores 25 to carry Houston Baptist past UIW 68-65

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 11:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Darius Lee had a season-high 25 points plus 12 rebounds as Houston Baptist beat UIW 68-65 on Thursday night.

Lee’s two free throws with 28 seconds remaining gave Houston Baptist an eight-point cushion.

Jade Tse had 17 points for Houston Baptist (5-10, 1-4 Southland Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Johnny Hughes III had 21 points for the Cardinals (4-15, 1-4). Robert ”RJ” Glasper added 15 points. Josh Morgan had 10 points.

The Huskies leveled the season series against the Cardinals. UIW defeated Houston Baptist 60-50 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up