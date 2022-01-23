Lee breaks scoring mark with 61 as Kansas St beats Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee broke the NCAA women’s single-game scoring record for Division I with 61 points to…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee broke the NCAA women’s single-game scoring record for Division I with 61 points to help Kansas State romp to a 94-65 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma on Sunday.

She made 23 of 30 shots from the floor — all 2-pointers — for the Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 Big 12 Conference).

Lee topped the previous record on a layup with 2:53 remaining in the game. Cindy Brown of Long Beach State scored 60 against San Jose State on Feb. 16, 1987 and Rachel Banham had 60 for Minnesota on Feb. 7, 2016 against Northwestern.

Lee had 32 points in the first half to help Kansas State take a 51-27 lead. She surpassed her school-record 43-point effort — set in the first game this season — on a layup with 1:55 left in the third quarter. The bucket gave K-State a 66-49 lead. Lee had 49 points and K-State led 70-51 heading into the final period.

No. 15 BAYLOR 87, No. 7 IOWA STATE 61

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Lewis scored 24 points with six made 3-pointers, Queen Egbo had 14 points while setting a career high with 20 rebounds and Baylor beat Iowa State, handing the Cyclones’ their second consecutive loss.

Sarah Andrews added 18 points with four 3-pointers and NaLyssa Smith scored 17 points for the Bears (13-4, 3-2 Big 12), including the last seven points of their 19-0 run late in the third quarter.

It was the second loss in five days by the Cyclones (16-3, 5-2) to the No. 15 team. They lost Wednesday at home to Texas, which was tied with Baylor in the No. 15 spot in the weekly AP Top 25.

Baylor got its first win over a ranked team for first-year coach Nicki Collen.

No. 3 LOUISVILLE 72, WAKE FOREST 60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points for Louisville in a victory over Wake Forest.

The Cardinals (16-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebounded from Thursday’s loss to N.C. State with one of their best shooting performances of the season. Louisville shot 66.7% in the first half and 51% for the game despite missing their last 10 shots over the final 8:22 of the game.

That scoring drought allowed the Demon Deacons (12-8, 2-7) to chip away at what was a 34-point Louisville advantage with less than four minutes left in the third period.

Louisville’s defense was equally impressive, as the Cardinals ended the second quarter on a 23-1 to put the game away. Van Lith scored eight points during the decisive run, as did Liz Dixon.

No. 4 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 51, VIRGINIA TECH 45

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Limiting Virginia Tech to 29.3% shooting from the floor, North Carolina State won its eighth straight game, topping the Hokies..

N.C. State (18-2, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) was powered by Jakia Brown-Turner, who scored 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter. Brown-Turner’s other two buckets were timely, coming with less than 90 seconds to play to increase the Wolfpack’s lead back to two possessions following an 11-2 run from Virginia Tech.

Georgia Amoore had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Hokies (14-5, 6-2).

No. 5 TENNESSEE 63, No. 13 GEORGIA 55

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Horston scored 19 points with 11 rebounds and Tennessee overcame a sluggish first half to beat Georgia and remain undefeated in Southeastern Conference games.

Tennessee (18-1, 7-0 SEC) trailed by nine points late in the first half before recovering for its ninth consecutive win. The Lady Vols have their best start since opening the 2007-08 season with a 22-1 record.

Rae Burrell had 13 points in her first start since missing most of the first half of the season after a knee injury in the opening game.

Jenna Staiti led Georgia (15-4, 4-3) with 16 points. Que Morrison had 14 points.

No. 9 UONN 75, ST. JOHN’S 57

NEW YORK (AP) — Freshman Caroline Ducharme scored a season-high 28 points and Dorka Juhasz added 16 to help UConn beat St. John’s.

The Huskies, who only had eight healthy players again because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols, also got 18 rebounds and 10 assists from Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

UConn (11-4, 6-0 Big East) trailed 15-11 with 2:31 left in the first quarter before going on a 25-7 run over the next eight minutes to take control of the game. Ducharme had nine points during the spurt. Nika Muhl’s layup capped the run and made it 36-22.

St. John’s tried to rally behind Kadaja Bailey and Leilani Correa, who scored 21 and 19 respectively to lead the Red Storm (5-12, 1-6).

No. 10 ARIZONA 75, No. 22 COLORADO 56

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 28 points, Cate Reese added 23 and Arizona rallied from a shaky start to beat Colorado.

The Wildcats (14-2, 4-2 Pac-12) struggled against Colorado’s defensive pressure early, scoring seven points in the first quarter while falling into a 12-point hole.

Arizona got back in it with defense, scoring 19 points off Colorado’s 16 turnovers. The Wildcats shot 54% despite the slow start and blew open a close game with a 12-0 run to open the fourth quarter.

The Buffaloes (13-4, 2-3) got off to a great start, but allowed Arizona’s defensive pressure to speed them up in their fourth straight loss.

Mya Hollingshed and Tameiya Sadler led Colorado with 11 points each.

FLORIDA 73, No. 11 LSU 72

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Zippy Broughton hit a clutch pull-up, mid-range jumper with just under a minute left, then added two free throws with six seconds remaining to ice Florida’s upset win over LSU.

Florida (15-5, 5-2 SEC) picked up its third win over a ranked Southeastern Conference opponent in its last five games, also posting victories over No. 25 Texas A&M and No. 23 Kentucky. The Gators will now put their five-game win streak on the line when they host No. 1-ranked South Carolina on Sunday morning.

Khayla Pointer finished with 35 points to lead LSU (17-3, 5-2), hitting 11 of 27 shots from the field and 12 of 15 from the line. Autumn Newby grabbed 11 rebounds.

No. 12 MARYLAND 87, NORTHWESTERN 59

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Katie Benzan scored 17 points to lead five in double figures and Maryland welcomed back coach Brenda Frese with a victory over Northwestern.

Frese’s father died last Sunday prior to her coaching in Maryland’s loss to then-No. 11 MIchigan. She did not coach on Thursday in a loss to Ohio State.

Benzan was 5 for 7 from 3-point range — her only shot attempts — and added five rebounds and five assists. Ashley Owusu had 15 points and six assists.

Lauryn Satterwhite, Veronica Burton and Courtney Shaw scored nine points each for Northwestern (11-7, 3-4).

No. 18 GEORGIA TECH 55, No. 20 NORTH CAROLINA 38

ATLANTA (AP) — Digna Strautmane had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech to a victory over slumping North Carolina.

Strautmane scored eight points and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added seven as Georgia Tech built a 14-point lead in the first quarter. Lahtinen finished with 12 points and Lorela Cubaj added nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets led 23-9 after one quarter and still led by 14 heading to the fourth. Georgia Tech made 10 of 14 shots (71%) in the first quarter while the Tar Heels made 4 of 11 (36%). By game’s end Georgia Tech was down to 39% from the field and North Carolina finished at 29%.

North Carolina’s two leading scorers — Deja Kelly (17.9 points per game) and Alyssa Utsby (13.6) — combined to shoot 5 for 23 from the field. Kelly finished with six points and Utsby scored four. Kennedy Todd-Williams led the Tar Heels with 10 points.

North Carolina has lost three of its last five games since starting the season 13-0.

No. 19 NOTRE DAME 77, PITTSBURGH 63

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Maya Dodson had 23 points and 12 rebounds and Notre Dame once again had five players in double figures, defeating Pittsburgh.

After being tied at halftime, Notre Dame (14-4, 6-2 ACC) built a seven-point lead in the third quarter as Dodson scored 10 points in the period. Pittsburgh’s second-half struggles continued in the fourth quarter as the Panthers missed 13 of their last 14 shots. They shot 27% in the second half to finish at 35% for the game.

Jayla Everett led Pitt (10-9, 1-7) with 15 points.

No. 21 DUKE 57, VIRGINIA 48

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 13 points and No. 21 Duke survived a six-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter to hold on for a win in a battle with Virginia.

The Blue Devils (13-4, 4-3, ACC) started fast, scoring the first six points of the game and taking a 14-5 lead after a quarter. They extended the lead to as many as 18 points in the second half, but after Onome Akinbode-James scored at the basket off an assist from Vanessa de Jesus with 7:11 to make it 50-35, Duke’s offense fell silent.

Virginia went on a 10-point run to trail by just five points heading into the final minute.

Kaydan Lawson was the lone scorer to reach double digits, posting 10 points and three assists for the Cavaliers (3-13, 0-6 ).

MISSISSIPPI 63, No. 23 KENTUCKY 54

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Shakira Austin finished with 24 points and eight rebounds and Mississippi knocked off Kentucky.

Austin sank 10 of 18 shots from the floor and all four of her free throws for the Rebels (17-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference). Snudda Collins scored 12 off the bench on 4-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Madison Scott pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Lashonda Monk scored 10.

Rhyne Howard scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds for Kentucky (8-7, 1-4).

No. 25 IOWA 82, ILLINOIS 56

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 10 of her 21 points a decisive opening run and Iowa led by double figures for more than 34 minutes as the Hawkeyes beat Illinois for their fifth consecutive win.

Czinano, who shot 9 of 15 from the field, made a layup to open the scoring and her jumper with 2:35 left in the first quarter made it 15-2. Illinois made just 1 of 9 from the field and committed five of its six first-quarter turnovers during that stretch.

Caitlin Clark had 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Iowa (12-4, 6-1 Big Ten). Clark went into the game having recorded back-to-back 30-point triple-doubles, a first in NCAA history. She has a conference single-season record four triple-double and leads the nation in scoring at 26.2 points per game this season.

Illinois (6-11, 1-5 Big Ten) lost the first game of a three-game road trip — and its third straight overall.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.