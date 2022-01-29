CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Late layup by Thompson…

Late layup by Thompson carries Butler over Georgetown

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 2:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Thompson made a layup with 1:06 left to give Butler the lead en route to a 56-53 win over Georgetown on Saturday.

Chuck Harris followed a Hoyas turnover at 45 seconds with a pair of foul shots with 16 seconds left to help secure the win for the Bulldogs.

Georgetown’s late 3-pointer was off the mark.

Simas Lukosius came off the bench to score 13 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Bryce Nze had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Butler (11-10, 4-6 Big East Conference). Aaron Thompson added 12 points.

Aminu Mohammed had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hoyas (6-12, 0-7), who have now lost eight games in a row. Donald Carey added 12 points. Dante Harris had six rebounds.

Butler defeated Georgetown 72-58 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

USPTO pilots a program to trim patent pendency, and ease things for certain applicants

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up