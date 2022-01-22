CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Late layup by Butler lifts Charlotte over Rice

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 5:16 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Austin Butler scored 14 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:23 left, and Charlotte beat Rice 67-64 on Saturday.

Jackson Threadgill also scored 14 points for Charlotte (10-7, 3-2 Conference USA). Clyde Trapp Jr. added 11 points and made three free throws in the final 41 seconds to hold off Rice. Jahmir Young had 10 points and six rebounds.

Mylyjael Poteat had 15 points for the Owls (11-7, 4-3). Travis Evee added 13 points. Carl Pierre had 12 points.

