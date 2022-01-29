CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Late basket leads Boise…

Late basket leads Boise State over Fresno State in OT

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Abu Kigab hit a pair of foul shots with 1:03 remaining in overtime to give Boise State the lead en route to a 68-63 win over Fresno State on Friday night.

The Broncos’ Marcus Shaver Jr. made a 3-pointer to even the contest at 53 with 1.8 seconds left in regulation.

Emmanuel Akot posted 16 points, with five 3-pointers, and Shaver had 14 points for Boise State (17-4, 8-0 Mountain West Conference), which recorded its 14th consecutive victory. Max Rice added 13 points and Abu Kigab had 11 points.

Orlando Robinson had 21 points for the Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3). Leo Colimerio and Jordan Campbell each had 11 points.

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Boise State defeated Fresno State 65-55 on Dec. 28.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already starting to measure security differently

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up