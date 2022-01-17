CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Last-minute jumper lifts Hofstra past Drexel

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 7:32 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada scored 26 points, including a jumper with 47 seconds left to give Hofstra the lead en route to a 71-68 win over Drexel on Monday.

Jalen Ray had 18 points and Darlinstone Dubar added 15 for Hofstra (11-7, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association).

Xavier Bell scored a career-high 30 points for the Dragons (7-7, 2-2). Camren Wynter added 13 points.

