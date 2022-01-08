CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Langley scores 18 to…

Langley scores 18 to carry UNC Greensboro over VMI 72-56

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 3:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Kobe Langley posted 18 points and six rebounds as UNC Greensboro beat VMI 72-56 in Southern Conference play on Saturday.

Kaleb Hunter had 15 points for the Spartans (9-5, 1-1). De’Monte Buckingham added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Bas Leyte scored 11.

Jake Stephens had 22 points and three assists for the Keydets (9-7, 2-2). Kamdyn Curfman added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up