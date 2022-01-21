CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Langley leads UNC Greensboro against Samford after 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

Samford Bulldogs (11-7, 1-5 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-8, 2-4 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts the Samford Bulldogs after Keyshaun Langley scored 21 points in UNC Greensboro’s 72-64 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Spartans are 6-2 on their home court. UNC Greensboro is fifth in the SoCon in rebounding with 34.4 rebounds. De’Monte Buckingham leads the Spartans with 7.4 boards.

The Bulldogs are 1-5 in SoCon play. Samford is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Spartans and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buckingham averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Bas Leyte is shooting 50.7% and averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Ques Glover is averaging 18.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

