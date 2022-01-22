CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Langley carries UNC Greensboro past Samford 61-58

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 8:08 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Keyshaun Langley had 15 points off the bench to lift UNC Greensboro to a 61-58 win over Samford on Saturday.

De’Monte Buckingham had 13 points for UNC Greensboro (11-8, 3-4 Southern Conference).

Logan Dye had 14 points for the Bulldogs (11-8, 1-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Ques Glover added 14 points. Jaron Rillie had 10 points. Wesley Cardet Jr. had one point and 11 rebounds.

