Lamar visits Dixie State after Schofield’s 25-point game

Lamar Cardinals (2-17, 0-6 WAC) at Dixie State Trailblazers (8-10, 1-4 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lamar Cardinals (2-17, 0-6 WAC) at Dixie State Trailblazers (8-10, 1-4 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dixie State hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Hunter Schofield scored 25 points in Dixie State’s 79-68 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Trailblazers are 6-3 on their home court. Dixie State is fifth in the WAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Schofield averaging 4.6.

The Cardinals have gone 0-6 against WAC opponents. Lamar has a 1-11 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schofield is averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Cameron Gooden is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Dixie State.

C.J. Roberts is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 14.3 points. Kasen Harrison is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 53.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.