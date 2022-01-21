CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Lamar leads UMKC against…

Lamar leads UMKC against North Dakota after 24-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-15, 0-6 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (8-8, 3-3 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Arkel Lamar scored 24 points in UMKC’s 80-77 win against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Kangaroos have gone 6-3 in home games. UMKC is ninth in the Summit shooting 33.7% from deep, led by Timothy Barnes shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-6 in conference matchups. North Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit with 12.3 assists per game led by Bentiu Panoam averaging 2.1.

The Kangaroos and Fightin’ Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin Nesbitt Jr. is averaging 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Evan Gilyard is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Tsotne Tsartsidze is averaging 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Paul Bruns is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 69.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up