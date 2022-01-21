Lamar leads UMKC against North Dakota after 24-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-15, 0-6 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (8-8, 3-3 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-15, 0-6 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (8-8, 3-3 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Arkel Lamar scored 24 points in UMKC’s 80-77 win against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Kangaroos have gone 6-3 in home games. UMKC is ninth in the Summit shooting 33.7% from deep, led by Timothy Barnes shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-6 in conference matchups. North Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit with 12.3 assists per game led by Bentiu Panoam averaging 2.1.

The Kangaroos and Fightin’ Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin Nesbitt Jr. is averaging 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Evan Gilyard is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Tsotne Tsartsidze is averaging 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Paul Bruns is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 69.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

