Lamar faces Utah Valley, aims to break 11-game slide

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:02 AM

Lamar Cardinals (2-18, 0-7 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (12-6, 3-3 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar comes into the matchup against Utah Valley after losing 11 in a row.

The Wolverines have gone 7-1 at home. Utah Valley averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cardinals are 0-7 against WAC opponents. Lamar ranks eighth in the WAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Corey Nickerson averaging 2.6.

The Wolverines and Cardinals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 19.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wolverines. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Davion Buster is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 11.9 points and 1.7 steals. C.J. Roberts is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 53.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

