Lamar faces SFA, seeks to halt 9-game slide

Lamar Cardinals (2-16, 0-5 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-6, 2-2 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar aims to break its nine-game skid with a win against SFA.

The ‘Jacks are 6-2 in home games. SFA leads the WAC with 38.8 points in the paint led by Gavin Kensmil averaging 2.4.

The Cardinals are 0-5 in WAC play. Lamar is 1-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kensmil is averaging 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

C.J. Roberts is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Davion Buster is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 51.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

