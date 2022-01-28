Lamar faces Abilene Christian, looks to break 13-game skid

Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-7, 4-5 WAC) at Lamar Cardinals (2-20, 0-9 WAC) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-7, 4-5 WAC) at Lamar Cardinals (2-20, 0-9 WAC)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar will try to stop its 13-game slide when the Cardinals take on Abilene Christian.

The Cardinals are 2-7 in home games. Lamar is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats have gone 4-5 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian ranks fourth in the WAC scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Coryon Mason averaging 0.9.

The Cardinals and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Roberts averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Brock McClure is shooting 44.9% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Makhi Morris averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Mason is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 53.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

