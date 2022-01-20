CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Lamar carries Kansas City…

Lamar carries Kansas City over North Dakota St. 80-77

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 10:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Arkel Lamar matched his career high with a season-high 24 points as Kansas City narrowly beat North Dakota State 80-77 on Thursday night.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Kansas City (9-8, 3-3 Summit League). Evan Gilyard II added 12 points.

Rocky Kreuser scored a season-high 27 points and had eight rebounds for the Bison (11-7, 3-3). Sam Griesel added 23 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up