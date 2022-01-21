CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Lafayette plays Colgate on 3-game road skid

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Lafayette Leopards (4-11, 1-3 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (7-10, 3-1 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits Colgate looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Raiders are 4-1 on their home court. Colgate scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Leopards have gone 1-3 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Raiders and Leopards face off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelly Cummings is averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raiders. Tucker Richardson is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Neal Quinn is scoring 12.9 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Leopards. Tyrone Perry is averaging 10.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

