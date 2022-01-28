Lafayette heads to Army for conference matchup

Lafayette Leopards (5-12, 2-4 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (12-9, 6-3 Patriot) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (5-12, 2-4 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (12-9, 6-3 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces Lafayette in a matchup of Patriot teams.

The Black Knights have gone 8-1 at home. Army ranks fifth in the Patriot in team defense, allowing 70.3 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Leopards are 2-4 in conference play. Lafayette has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Leopards won the last matchup 68-54 on Jan. 16. Leo O’Boyle scored 16 points to help lead the Leopards to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Peterson is averaging 7.6 points and six rebounds for the Black Knights. Jalen Rucker is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Neal Quinn is scoring 13.2 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

