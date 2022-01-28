La Salle visits No. 25 Davidson after Brajkovic’s 23-point outing

La Salle Explorers (6-11, 1-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-3, 6-1 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

La Salle Explorers (6-11, 1-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-3, 6-1 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Davidson hosts the La Salle Explorers after Luka Brajkovic scored 23 points in Davidson’s 70-68 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Davidson ranks second in the A-10 with 15.4 assists per game led by Foster Loyer averaging 3.3.

The Explorers are 1-6 against A-10 opponents. La Salle has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.5 points and 3.3 assists. Brajkovic is shooting 64.9% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Clifton Moore is shooting 50.3% and averaging 12.4 points for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

