La Salle hosts UMass on 4-game home skid

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 1:22 AM

UMass Minutemen (8-10, 1-5 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (6-10, 1-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -1; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts UMass looking to break its four-game home slide.

The Explorers are 5-5 on their home court. La Salle is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Minutemen are 1-5 against A-10 opponents. UMass ranks fifth in the A-10 with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Greg Jones averaging 1.7.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifton Moore is averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Noah Fernandes is averaging 14.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

