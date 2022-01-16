La Salle faces Saint Joseph’s (PA), seeks to halt 4-game skid

La Salle Explorers (5-8, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-7, 1-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

La Salle Explorers (5-8, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-7, 1-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle aims to stop its four-game skid with a victory over Saint Joseph’s (PA).

The Hawks are 5-3 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Explorers are 0-3 in conference games. La Salle has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks and Explorers face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Funk averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Jordan Hall is averaging 16.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Clifton Moore is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

