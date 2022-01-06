ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
La.-Monroe looks to end streak vs Arkansas St.

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 3:31 PM

Arkansas State (10-3, 1-0) vs. ULM (8-6, 0-2)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State looks to extend ULM’s conference losing streak to six games. ULM’s last Sun Belt win came against the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans 68-64 on Feb. 22, 2021. Arkansas State beat Georgia Southern by 18 at home in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: The versatile Norchad Omier is averaging 15.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks to lead the charge for the Red Wolves. Desi Sills is also a primary contributor, producing 14.2 points and 2.1 steals per game. The Warhawks have been led by Andre Jones, who is averaging 13.1 points.ACCURATE ANDRE: Jones has connected on 20 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 74.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: ULM is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 8-1 when it scores at least 70.

STREAK STATS: ULM has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 93 points while giving up 66.

DID YOU KNOW: ULM is ranked first among Sun Belt teams with an average of 78.6 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

