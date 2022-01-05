ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
La.-Lafeyette looks for home win vs Arkansas St.

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022

Arkansas State (10-3, 1-0) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-5, 2-0)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks for its fifth straight win over Arkansas State at Cajun Dome. The last victory for the Red Wolves at Louisiana-Lafayette was a 94-83 win on Jan. 3, 2019.

SQUAD LEADERS: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Jordan Brown has averaged 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds while Kobe Julien has put up 9.1 points. For the Red Wolves, Norchad Omier has averaged 15.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Desi Sills has put up 14.2 points and 2.1 steals.FIELD GOALS FOR NORCHAD: In 13 appearances this season, Arkansas State’s Omier has shot 67.2 percent.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Wolves have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cajuns. Louisiana-Lafayette has an assist on 40 of 68 field goals (58.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Arkansas State has assists on 57 of 92 field goals (62 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette has made 8.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

