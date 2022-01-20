CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Kuhse lifts Saint Mary's…

Kuhse lifts Saint Mary’s over Santa Clara 73-65

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 11:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse had 17 points off the bench to carry Saint Mary’s to a 73-65 win over Santa Clara on Thursday night, the Gaels’ 10th straight home victory.

Alex Ducas had 17 points for Saint Mary’s (14-4, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Matthias Tass added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Williams had 18 points for the Broncos (11-7, 1-2). PJ Pipes added 16 points. Keshawn Justice had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up