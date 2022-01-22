CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Krikke scores 21 to…

Krikke scores 21 to carry Valparaiso past Indiana St. 75-73

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 3:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke had 21 points and his final two on a jumper with six seconds left lifted Valparaiso past Indiana State 75-73 on Saturday.

Preston Ruedinger’s three-pointer with 3:24 left put the Beacons up by eight, 73-65, but Indiana State scored eight straight points, four on field goals by Cameron Henry, to tie the game at 73-73 on two free throws by Julian Larry. Larry got off a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that caromed off.

Kevion Taylor had 17 points for Valparaiso (10-10, 3-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Kobe King added 15 points. Sheldon Edwards had six rebounds.

Henry tied a season high with 25 points and had six rebounds for the Sycamores (8-10, 1-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Kailex Stephens added 13 points and seven rebounds. Zach Hobbs had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

IRS takes steps to avoid tax return processing delays as filing season starts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up