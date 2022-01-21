CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Kreuser leads North Dakota State against Oral Roberts after 27-point performance

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 3:42 AM

North Dakota State Bison (11-7, 3-3 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (13-6, 7-1 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Rocky Kreuser scored 27 points in North Dakota State’s 80-77 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Golden Eagles are 8-1 on their home court. Oral Roberts is fourth in the Summit with 12.7 assists per game led by Max Abmas averaging 3.9.

The Bison are 3-3 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Trey Phipps is averaging 9.1 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Kreuser is averaging 16.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bison. Sam Griesel is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

