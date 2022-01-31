CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Kountz leads Northern Colorado against Portland State after 22-point showing

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:42 AM

Northern Colorado Bears (10-9, 5-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (5-13, 3-7 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits the Portland State Vikings after Daylen Kountz scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 85-76 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Vikings have gone 2-7 in home games. Portland State has a 1-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 5-2 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vikings and Bears meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Jean-Marie is averaging 12.9 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Vikings. Khalid Thomas is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Portland State.

Kountz is averaging 19.7 points for the Bears. Dru Kuxhausen is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

