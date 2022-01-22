CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Kountz carries N. Colorado past E. Washington 87-83

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 7:34 PM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Daylen Kountz had 29 points as Northern Colorado edged past Eastern Washington 87-83 on Saturday.

Kur Jongkuch had 14 points for Northern Colorado (10-8, 5-1 Big Sky Conference). Dru Kuxhausen added 13 points as did Dalton Knecht. Bodie Hume had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Rylan Bergersen had 26 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (10-8, 4-3). Steele Venters added 25 points. Angelo Allegri had 10 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

