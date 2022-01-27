CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Knight leads Loyola Chicago past Southern Illinois 44-39

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 10:59 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Chris Knight had 16 points off the bench to lead Loyola Chicago to a 44-39 victory over Southern Illinois on Thursday night.

Lucas Williamson, whose 13 points per game coming into the matchup led the Ramblers (15-3, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference), had five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Lance Jones had 12 points for the Salukis (10-11, 3-6). Marcus Domask added 10 points and nine rebounds. J.D. Muila also had nine rebounds.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Salukis for the season. Loyola Chicago defeated Southern Illinois 59-47 last Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

