Knight III, Marin lead S. Utah over N. Arizona 78-66

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 9:21 PM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — John Knight III had 17 points as Southern Utah beat Northern Arizona 78-66 on Monday.

Dre Marin added 16 points for the Thunderbirds, while Tevian Jones chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Maizen Fausett had 10 rebounds for Southern Utah (13-6, 7-2 Big Sky Conference).

Jalen Cone had 26 points for the Lumberjacks (7-13, 3-6). Keith Haymon added 18 points. Nik Mains had 13 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

