CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Kiss scores 29 to…

Kiss scores 29 to carry Bryant over Merrimack 76-67

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 10:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 29 points as Bryant topped Merrimack 76-67 on Thursday night.

Kiss shot 13 for 16 from the foul line. He added nine rebounds.

Charles Pride had 18 points for Bryant (11-8, 7-1 Northeast Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Adham Eleeda added 12 points, and Hall Elisias had eight rebounds and four blocks.

Malik Edmead had 14 points for the Warriors (8-13, 3-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Mikey Watkins added 13 points and seven assists, and Jordan Minor had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up