Kiss scores 27 to carry Bryant past Merrimack 79-63

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 10:10 PM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 27 points as Bryant beat Merrimack 79-63 on Friday night.

Charles Pride had 19 points and 16 rebounds for Bryant (9-8, 5-1 Northeast Conference). Hall Elisias added 10 points and eight rebounds. Luis Hurtado Jr. had 6 points and 10 assists. Kiss shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Malik Edmead had 19 points for the Warriors (8-11, 3-3). Ziggy Reid added 14 points. Jordan Minor had 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

