Kiss lifts Bryant past St. Francis 85-68

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 5:19 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 25 points as Bryant beat St. Francis of New York 85-68 on Sunday.

Charles Pride had 18 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (10-8, 6-1 Northeast Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Hall Elisias added 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Adham Eleeda had seven rebounds. Greg Calixte had a career-high five blocks plus 8 points.

Patrick Emilien had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Terriers (5-14, 2-6). Rob Higgins added 15 points and eight assists. Jack Hemphill had 13 points. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

