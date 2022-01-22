CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Kiss leads Bryant against Saint Francis (BKN) after 27-point game

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 3:22 AM

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (5-13, 2-5 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (10-8, 6-1 NEC)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Peter Kiss scored 27 points in Bryant’s 79-63 win over the Merrimack Warriors.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 in home games. Bryant is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Terriers are 2-5 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (BKN) averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiss is averaging 21.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Rob Higgins is averaging 10.2 points for the Terriers. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

