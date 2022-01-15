CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Kirkwood scores 28, leads Harvard over Columbia 91-82

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Kirkwood scored 28 points, tying his career high, and Harvard defeated Columbia 91-82 on Saturday.

Luka Sakota added 18 points, Kale Catchings 14 and Louis Lemond 10 for the Crimson (9-5, 1-1 Ivy League).

Cameron Shockley-Okeke scored 19 points with 11 rebounds for the Lions (4-11, 1-3). Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 16 points, Eddie Turner III 13 and Liam Murphy 11.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

