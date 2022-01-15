Kirkwood scores 28, leads Harvard over Columbia 91-82

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Kirkwood scored 28 points, tying his career high, and Harvard defeated Columbia 91-82 on Saturday.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Kirkwood scored 28 points, tying his career high, and Harvard defeated Columbia 91-82 on Saturday.

Luka Sakota added 18 points, Kale Catchings 14 and Louis Lemond 10 for the Crimson (9-5, 1-1 Ivy League).

Cameron Shockley-Okeke scored 19 points with 11 rebounds for the Lions (4-11, 1-3). Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 16 points, Eddie Turner III 13 and Liam Murphy 11.

