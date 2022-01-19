Kinsey leads Marshall against Florida International after 31-point outing

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-10, 0-4 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (10-7, 0-4 C-USA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-10, 0-4 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (10-7, 0-4 C-USA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Florida International Panthers after Taevion Kinsey scored 31 points in Marshall’s 87-77 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Panthers have gone 7-1 in home games. Florida International scores 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Thundering Herd are 0-4 in C-USA play. Marshall leads C-USA with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Kinsey averaging 2.8.

The Panthers and Thundering Herd face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brewer is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Panthers. Denver Jones is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Kinsey is scoring 20.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 11.1 points and 2.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

