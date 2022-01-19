CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Kinsey leads Marshall against…

Kinsey leads Marshall against Florida International after 31-point outing

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-10, 0-4 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (10-7, 0-4 C-USA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Florida International Panthers after Taevion Kinsey scored 31 points in Marshall’s 87-77 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Panthers have gone 7-1 in home games. Florida International scores 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Thundering Herd are 0-4 in C-USA play. Marshall leads C-USA with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Kinsey averaging 2.8.

The Panthers and Thundering Herd face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brewer is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Panthers. Denver Jones is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Kinsey is scoring 20.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 11.1 points and 2.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

Agencies need to work smarter, not harder to close cyber vulnerabilities

NRO inks first contracts under new commercial space capabilities opening

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up