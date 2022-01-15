CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » King, Sloan lead ETSU…

King, Sloan lead ETSU over Samford 88-85

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan King scored 19 points, David Sloan had a double-double and all the East Tennessee State starters scored in double figures in the Buccaneers’ 88-85 victory over Samford on Saturday.

Sloan had 12 points and 10 rebounds for ETSU (11-8, 3-3 Southern Conference). Ledarrius Brewer added 17 points, Ty Brewer 15 and Jaden Seymour 10. King and Brewer had five 3-pointers apiece.

Sloan made 1 of 2 free throws with 4.6 seconds left for a three-point lead before Samford’s Cooper Kaifes missed a 3-point attempt.

All the starters for the Bulldogs (11-6, 1-4) were also in double figures. Logan Dye and Jaden Campbell scored 20 points each, Wesley Cardet added 15, Ques Glover 12 and Kaifes 10. Campbell had six 3-pointers.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Joint Chiefs chairman and Marine Corps chief have COVID-19

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up